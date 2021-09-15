Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Cricket

Mohammad Amir turns down domestic central contract

Former pacer is included in A category

Posted: Sep 15, 2021
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has decided against signing the central contract for the upcoming domestic season.

Pakistan Cricket Board has included the 29-year-old in A category of the contract, where each player will receive RS 185,000 per month.

“I am not going to sign the central contract,” Amir told SAMAA. “The board has not informed me about including me in the A category.”

According to him, by offering the contract, the board wants to keep him under its authority. “By taking RS 185,000, I don’t want to face board’s restrictions,” he added.

The left-arm pacer said that he hasn’t made the decision to play the domestic season. He suggested that the board should offer the contract to a youngster instead of him.

Moreover, the Karachi Kings pacer said that he will spend some time with the family in England after the conclusion of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

When asked about his retirement from international cricket, he said that he will make the decision after assessing the new management.

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, where he claimed over 250 wickets.  

