Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday announced he was retiring from Test cricket to focus on his white-ball career, saying the format’s “intensity can be too much sometimes”.

The 34-year-old scored five centuries and took 195 wickets in cricket’s longest format, including a top score of 155 not out and five five-wicket hauls.

“I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” he said.

“Test cricket is amazing. When you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far. It’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earned it.

“I’ve enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes. I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy with how I’ve done.”

Ali made his England debut in 2014, scoring a maiden Test century against Sri Lanka at Headingley that year.

He made 35 runs and claimed two wickets in his final Test against India at the Oval earlier this month.