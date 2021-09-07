Misbah’s two years as Pakistan head coach: Highs and Lows

Misbah-ul-Haq has finally parted ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board after resigning as the national team head coach following 24 months of what can be called an average performance.

The 47-year-old stepped down from the post despite having a year left in his three-year contract, which he signed in September 2019.

The development was also shocking because it happened with only over two months before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Here are some numbers from Misbah’s time at the helm of the Pakistan coaching setup:

23 — is the number of series Pakistan played with Misbah as head coach. They played eight Test series, four One-day International series and 11 Twenty-20 International series.

15 — is the number of series Pakistan won. This includes victories in four Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is.

8 — is the number of series Pakistan lost, which includes three Tests, one ODI and four T20Is.

2 — is the number of series Pakistan managed to draw. That includes one Test series and the same number of series in T20Is.

Pakistan thrive in Test cricket

Misbah was expected to help Pakistan improve their performances in Test matches due to his impressive record as the captain of the national side.

Pakistan performed significantly well in the longest format of the game during his tenure as head coach. As compared to his predecessor Mickey Arthur’s run in the format, the Men-in-Green were a much-improved side.

They played 16 Test matches under Misbah’s coaching and managed to win seven while losing six matches. Arthur’s tenure saw Pakistan win 10 Tests and lose 17 out of a total of 28.

The biggest achievement for Misbah’s side came in the home series against South Africa, which they won 2-0.

The rise of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan can also be credited Misbah. After removing Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from all three formats, Misbah was under severe criticism. The fans were taken by surprise when that decision proved to be a well-thought one after Rizwan emerged as one of Pakistan’s mainstays.

In the initial days after his return to the national team, the right-hander struggled a bit. However, fast-forward to 2021, he is the world’s leading run-scorer in T20Is this year, as well as one of the key members in Pakistan playing XI.

Struggle in white-ball cricket

When Misbah took charge as both the chief selector and the head coach back in 2019, he had tons of problems to solve, but the T20I form of the national side wasn’t one of them.

At that time, under the captaincy of Sarfaraz and with Arthur as head coach, Pakistan were the number one team in the T20I rankings having won 30 out of 37.

Misbah’s first task after taking charge of both the roles was against Sri Lanka, who were touring Pakistan with more than half of their first choice members opting out from the series.

Instead of sticking to the winning combination, Misbah recalled batsmen Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who fell out of choice during Arthur’s tenure. Misbah’s decision backfired spectacularly and Pakistan found themselves humiliated by 3-0 drubbing by a second-string side at home.

The side did not only spiral down the rankings all the way to the seventh place, they also lost the ‘favourites’ tag for the the T20 World Cup 2020. The event was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Pakistan have not been able to improve their form during this time and are far from the form required to be considered contenders in the upcoming tournament.

As a chief selector, Misbah also brought various players, who played under his captaincy, back in the mix. That move was also a failure and Misbah was left with no option but to continue with the pool of players that Arthur left behind.

He also introduced a few new faces such including fast-bowler Musa Khan, spinner Kashif Bhatti and all-rounder Khushdil Shah.

Conclusion

Misbah made some crucial mistakes during his time as head coach, one of which was breaking the winning the national team’s winning formula, which caused Pakistan to lose their number one spot in the T20I rankings.

He also gave too many chances to players who had already been tested and failed or the ones whose best days in international cricket were behind them.

Misbah’s defensive approach, both when he was captain and the head coach, was also one of his weak points.

Walking out, just before an even as big as the T20 World Cup, might prove to be a huge blow to the former skipper’s cricketing legacy.