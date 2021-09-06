Misbah, Waqar step down ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan team head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq will replace them as interim coaches for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and England.

New Zealand are due to arrive in Lahore on September 11 and will play three One-day Internationals and five T20 Internationals against the home side. Pakistan will also host England for two T20Is in October.

Misbah said that his quarantine in Jamaica after the West Indies series provided him an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead.

“Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role,” he said. “I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward.”

Meanwhile, Waqar said that Misbah had informed him about his future plans.

“After Misbah shared with me his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair and now also step down together,” he said.

“The next eight months will be busy and exciting for the Pakistan team and, like in the past, I will continue to back and cheer them,” he said. “I want to thank each and every member of the Pakistan cricket team set-up as we stayed united in good and bad days, and hope there will be more brighter days ahead.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan also wished luck to the duo.