Legendary ‘Afridi 10’ Pakistan jersey makes a comeback

The iconic Pakistan number 10 jersey, once donned by superstar all-rounder, Shahid Afridi is back.

This time though, it will be worn by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who shares his surname with the former captain.

“This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan,” Shaheen said in a tweet.

“I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala.”

This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan. I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala @SAfridiOfficial . Nothing but Pakistan. #Legacy #TheEagle #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/m8OrKr4wiZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 16, 2021

Shaheen has established himself as the Pakistan pace attack’s spearhead since his debut in 2017.

The express left-armer from the Mohmand district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has bagged 76 wickets in 19 Tests for Pakistan with an impressive average of just 25.25.

He has been as effective in the shorter formats of the game. In 28 One-day Internationals, Shaheen has accumulated 53 wickets while he boasts 32 dismissals in 30 Twenty20 Internationals.

The Pakistan cricket fanbase has started recognising him as a star player. The ‘Afridi 10’ jersey, therefore, will carry as much value as it is known for.