Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Legendary ‘Afridi 10’ Pakistan jersey makes a comeback

The shirt is not losing its value

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The iconic Pakistan number 10 jersey, once donned by superstar all-rounder, Shahid Afridi is back.

This time though, it will be worn by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who shares his surname with the former captain.

“This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan,” Shaheen said in a tweet.

“I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala.”

Shaheen has established himself as the Pakistan pace attack’s spearhead since his debut in 2017.

The express left-armer from the Mohmand district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has bagged 76 wickets in 19 Tests for Pakistan with an impressive average of just 25.25.

He has been as effective in the shorter formats of the game. In 28 One-day Internationals, Shaheen has accumulated 53 wickets while he boasts 32 dismissals in 30 Twenty20 Internationals.

The Pakistan cricket fanbase has started recognising him as a star player. The ‘Afridi 10’ jersey, therefore, will carry as much value as it is known for.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shaheen Shah Afridi Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Afridi, Afridi 10 jersey, Pakistan jersey, shirt number 10, Shaheen Afridi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan ready host New Zealand after 18 years
Pakistan ready host New Zealand after 18 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.