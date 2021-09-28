Inzamam stable after suffering heart attack

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent a successful angioplasty Monday evening after he suffered a heart attack in Lahore.

The 1992 World Cup-winning squad member had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days, revealed his agent. After tests, it was revealed he had suffered a heart attack and needed immediate surgery.

Inzamam was stable but under observation following the surgery, he added.

The former chief selector is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches, and their third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches.

He is also considered among Pakistan’s most successful captains. He bid farewell to international cricket in 2007 and started serving cricket in different positions.