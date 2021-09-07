Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Interim coach Saqlain ready to take full responsibility for results

New Zealand series will be his first as Pakistan coach

Posted: Sep 7, 2021
Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Newly-appointed interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq will take full responsibility of the results when Pakistan take on New Zealand in the upcoming One-day and T20I series, the former spinner has said.

Pakistan host the Black Caps for three ODI’s and five T20Is in Lahore from September 17 to October 3. Saqlain will be partnered by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in the national side’s coaching setup following the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis as head coach and bowling coach.

The 44-year-old said his experience of working with each of the current members of the Pakistan squad will come in handy during the series. However, he added that “as a coach, every assignment is a challenge”.

He expected the Babar Azam-led side to play aggressive cricket and show no fear against the visiting New Zealanders.

Saqlain also defended Misbah and Waqar’s decision to step down as Pakistan coaches. “Saying that they ran away is very wrong,” he said.

“We are currently focused on the upcoming series against New Zealand. We will think about the future of coaching later.”

Cricket new zealand PAK v NZ Saqlain Mushtaq
 
