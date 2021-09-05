Imam-ul-Haq knows why India always beat Pakistan in World Cups

Pakistan not playing bilateral series against India is the reason for their poor show against their arch-rivals in World Cup matches, opener Imam-ul-Haq has said.

Pakistan have never beaten India in any 50-over or T20 World Cup match. The bilateral cricket ties between the two countries, however, have deteriorated since the last few years only. They played a three-match One-day International series in India nine years ago.

Since then, political issues between the two countries have kept India-Pakistan encounters limited to International Cricket Council events only.

The arch-rivals are set to meet again in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group ‘2’ match on October 24 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. The mega event will be held from October 17-November 14 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our match against India ends up being considered as a high-pressure match even if we don’t want that to happen,” Imam told SAMAA TV. “This results in our players getting under pressure.”

Imam believed Pakistan’s players are less experienced than those of India. However, he said that he did not think there’s a major difference between the two teams. “Realistically speaking, it will be a very tough match.”

Imam, who has represented Pakistan in 46 One-day Internationals, said Pakistan are a high-performing team when it comes to ICC events and especially Twenty-20 Internationals. He said Pakistan’s experience of playing in the UAE will also give them an edge. “We have an additional advantage this year that the T20 World Cup is being played in the UAE.”

He believed Pakistan are in a “very good shape” but there are areas the team can still work on and the upcoming five-match T20I home series against New Zealand and two matches against England will be an opportunity to do that.

“Our openers have performed well and they know when to accelerate and when to stay at the crease,” he added. “We also have power hitters but we need to support them. I think we can have high hopes from the team in the T20 World Cup.”

‘B teams are harder to beat’

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and several other senior players were not named in their squad for the Pakistan tour. Batsman Tom Latham will captain the side which mostly consists of less-experienced players.

Imam said playing against second-string teams is a much bigger challenge than facing senior sides. He said it is harder to judge and deal with opponents he does not know about. “To be honest, if I talk about myself, it puts me under pressure. If we play against the ‘A’ teams, it is much easier because we keep playing against them, we know them,” said the 25-year-old. “‘B’ teams are a bit difficult because we don’t know much about them. Everything is really new. There is also pressure that we don’t play well against them it will create a big hype.”

Trying to improve Test, T20 skills

The opener said he has worked hard to improve his technique for the longest and the shortest formats of the game. He has bagged 46 ODI appearances but has managed to play only 11 Tests and two T20Is. However, he thought he has improved enough to deserve more opportunities to play the two formats for Pakistan.

“I’ve played Test cricket for two years before last year. Only selectors can tell why I got dropped,” said Imam. “I admit I did struggle a bit but the format requires the batsman to take some time to get experienced.”

The Lahore-born cricketer said his performance he has also proven his T20 prowess with his performances in the domestic circuit but lack of chances to shine during the Pakistan Super League has let him down. “Consistency comes with opportunities to play. If a player is not given enough of those then it is very hard to prove that you can perform consistently,” said Imam. “If I’ve an average of 50 in One-day matches, it is because there has been a process behind that. In the same way, if I get that with the other formats I’m sure it will help me prove myself.”