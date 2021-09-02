Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
ICC pays touching tribute to South Africa legend Dale Steyn

The 38-year-old retired from the game on Tuesday

Posted: Sep 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council has paid a touching tribute to the legendary South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who announced his retirement from all cricket on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old had made the announcement on social media, saying he was “bittersweet but grateful”.

The game’s governing body in its video highlighted the achievements of the right-arm pacer.

He had not played any cricket since March this year when he made the last of three appearances for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League in Karachi.

Steyn retires as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. He played 93 Test matches, picking 439 wickets at a stunning average of 22.95 – he finishes eighth on the all-time list of wicket-takers.

He also played 125 ODIs, picking 196 wickets at 25.95, and 47 T20Is, in which he claimed 64 at 18.35.

