Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Humiliated by fans, NZC turns off comments on Twitter

Kiwis returned to Auckland after abandoning Pakistan tour

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ New Zealand

To avoid further humiliation, the New Zealand Cricket has turned off comments in its latest social media post featuring a video of the Black Caps returning home from Dubai.

The Blackcaps cancelled the tour citing a security threat on the day of the first ODI between the two sides at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17.

In the post, the Tom Latham-let unit can be seen coming out from the chartered flight in Auckland.

The Black Caps turned off commenting on the tweet. However, that did not stop the fans from quote tweeting the Kiwis and lashing out at them.

Cricket new zealand PAK v NZ Pakistan
 
