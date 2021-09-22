Humiliated by fans, NZC turns off comments on Twitter

To avoid further humiliation, the New Zealand Cricket has turned off comments in its latest social media post featuring a video of the Black Caps returning home from Dubai.

The Blackcaps cancelled the tour citing a security threat on the day of the first ODI between the two sides at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17.

In the post, the Tom Latham-let unit can be seen coming out from the chartered flight in Auckland.

The 24 strong BLACKCAPS touring squad have arrived home into Auckland from Dubai and will shortly begin the mandatory 14 days in MIQ. pic.twitter.com/VVa86O698g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 22, 2021

The Black Caps turned off commenting on the tweet. However, that did not stop the fans from quote tweeting the Kiwis and lashing out at them.

Comments turned off 🙂 https://t.co/nMrqKEKHok — Dennis Chutmarika66 (@DennisCricket_) September 22, 2021

Why the comments are turned off if they are strong? https://t.co/08KVgtKip3 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 22, 2021