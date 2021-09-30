Haider cancels out Babar’s ton to give Northern blistering win

Haider Ali cancelled out Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s century to give Northern a brilliant win over Central Punjab in their National T20 Cup match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Haider smashed 91 off 53 balls to help Northern beat star-studded Central Punjab by six wickets after skipper Babar’s 105 off 63 balls in the first innings set a 201-run target for the Shadab Khan-led side.

Coming in at number three, Haider plundered the Central Punjab bowlers for six fours and as many sixes and stayed unbeaten till the end of the innings.

He was assisted by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who continued his form to contribute 41 off 21 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad member Asif Ali also added 28 off 14 balls for Northern, who achieved quite easily what looked like a huge target with two balls to spare.

Central Punjab bowlers looked toothless in front of Haider. Veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for the Babar-led side, conceding just 17 in his three overs and taking a wicket.

Hasan Ali, Ehsan Adil and Hussain Talat also picked a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first. Other than Babar’s blistering knock, opener Ahmed Shehzad and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik contributed 37 and 31 respectively.

Nawaz and Shadab took a wicket each for Northern, who climbed to the second place in the points table after the win. Central Punjab are third.