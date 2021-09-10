Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Cricket

Gambhir issue ‘dangerous Pakistan’ warning ahead of T20 World Cup

Tournament will be played from October 17

Posted: Sep 10, 2021
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Pakistan is a dangerous side and should not be taken lightly in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The mega-event will be played at three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman – from October 17 and will be hosted by India.

“They have always been a dangerous side,” said Gambhir while speaking to Star Sports. “They have always been a very unpredictable side, and that is why Pakistan cricket is what Pakistan cricket is.”

He believes that they can beat any team or lose to anyone in the mega-event.

Speaking about the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India, the former opener backed the Virat Kohli-led unit considering their record against the Men-in-Green.

“India’s got a fabulous record against Pakistan, and whatever they talk about, the pressure’s going to be on India — that’s all media created stuff,” he said. “Again, India is a far better side than Pakistan. So, this format is such where you got to be on your toes and got to get, you’re A-game forward.”

He also heaped praise on skipper Babar Azam and Pakistan’s pacers led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket Gautam Gambhir India PAK v IND Pakistan T20 World Cup
 
