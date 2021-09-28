Five players switch teams for remaining National T20

Five players were loaned to three sides for the remaining 25 matches of the National T20 being played in Rawalpindi.

The teams will move to Lahore, where the second leg of the tournament will commence from October 6.

Balochistan, who are placed fifth in the six-team points table with one win, have strengthened their top-order with the inclusion of Abdullah Shafique and Sohail Akhtar.

Abdullah has accumulated 399 runs at a strike-rate of above 130. Sohail has one century and six half-centuries in the format and has made 1,571 runs, to date.

They also included leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin onboard, who will replace injured Yasir Shah. Yasir has been ruled out of the tournament for at least the next 10 days after sustaining a hairline fracture in his right hand during his side’s victory against Southern Punjab on Sunday after he was hit by the ball.

Central Punjab have opted for 22-year-old Sameen Gul, who has snared 27 T20 wickets at 29.48 runs apiece.

Southern Punjab have added further enhanced their spin-bowling arsenal with the inclusion of leg-spinner Usama Mir, who is four shy or breaching the 50-T20-wicket milestone.

The National T20 will resume on Wednesday after a two-day gap with the top-ranked Sindh playing Balochistan and fourth-placed Northern taking on bottom-placed Southern Punjab.