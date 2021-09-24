England cricketers, ECB at loggerheads over Pakistan tour cancellation

The England cricketers’ union has brushed aside the notion that the English players were the reason behind the ECB pulling out of next month’s Pakistan tour.

Both England men’s team and women’s team were scheduled to play two T20Is against the Men-in-Green at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Moreover, women’s were also scheduled to play ODIs as well at the same venue.

According to Daily Mail, Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) claimed that the England and Wales Cricket Board took the decision without the players’ input.

“At no stage has the ECB ever asked Team England Player Partnership or the teams, men and women, whether the tour should go ahead or whether players were prepared to tour Pakistan,” a TEPP spokesperson said.

“At no stage has Team England Player Partnership informed the ECB that the players would not be touring.”

According to the spokesperson, the board met last Sunday to debate the tour to Pakistan. “That afternoon we were informed the tour had been cancelled.”

Earlier this week, England had withdrawn their men’s and women’s teams from the Pakistan tour saying it want to protect the squad’s “physical and mental well-being”.

Last week, New Zealand had also abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan, last Friday, citing a security alert.