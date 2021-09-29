Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
ECB Chief apologises, announces England’s full tour of Pakistan

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also welcomed ECB’s decision

Posted: Sep 29, 2021
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo ICC

England Cricket Board chief Ian Watmore has tendered an apology after controversially cancelling the team’s tour of Pakistan.

England, who were scheduled to feature in two T20Is on October 13 and 14, called off their tour citing concerns of mental and physical well-being of players and support staff. The women’s cricket team was also set to play two T20Is and three ODIs from October 13 to 21 in Rawalpindi.

 “I’m very sorry to anyone who feels hurt or let down by our decision, particularly in Pakistan,” Watmore told Daily Mail. He reiterated that the decision was made with the primary consideration being the welfare and mental health of our players and staff.

Watmore announced that ECB is looking forward to a proper tour of Pakistan next year. “We’ve recommitted to a proper tour and we will have longer to plan that trip,” he added.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also welcomed ECB’s decision, stating that it is a welcome step.

Earlier this month, the ECB said it was cancelling its tour to Pakistan following New Zealand’s abrupt abandonment of their tour to the country.

The decision was made “reluctantly,” a statement published on the ECB website said.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja had expressed disappointment and frustration over the move.

