Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Cricket fraternity slam New Zealand after last-minute tour withdrawal

First ODI was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi today

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

The Cricket fraternity in Pakistan has expressed disappointment over the last-minute withdrawal from New Zealand citing security concerns.

The development was made just an hour before the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The Black Caps were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during their first tour of Pakistan after 18 years.

Here is how Pakistan cricketers and fans reacted to the development:

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand PAK v NZ Pakistan Series postponed
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cricket, Pakistan, PAK v NZ, Series postponed, New Zealand, PAK v NZ news, PAK v NZ postponed, PAK v NZ security concern,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan ready host New Zealand after 18 years
Pakistan ready host New Zealand after 18 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.