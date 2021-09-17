Cricket fraternity slam New Zealand after last-minute tour withdrawal

The Cricket fraternity in Pakistan has expressed disappointment over the last-minute withdrawal from New Zealand citing security concerns.

The development was made just an hour before the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The Black Caps were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during their first tour of Pakistan after 18 years.

Here is how Pakistan cricketers and fans reacted to the development:

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

Pakistan 🇵🇰 is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 17, 2021

Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021

Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world. #PakistanZindabad — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 17, 2021

Heartbreaking 💔This is not Fair Seriously you guys are having World Best Security and no Security Issues here in Pakistan this will a bit Harsh from your Side😞 @BLACKCAPS #PAKvNZ — Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) September 17, 2021

This is heartbreaking. Pakistanis love cricket so much, we have worked really hard to bring cricket back here. PSL & other teams visiting Pakistan is evidence of our hospitality & security arrangements. We will continue our efforts. #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 17, 2021

Very disappointing behaviour by the New Zealand cricket team & management! — 𝗠𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗥 𝗛𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗠𝗜 (@MubashirHashmii) September 17, 2021

Have NZ forgotten how Bangladesh players were minutes away from Christchurch mosque at the time of shootings? Where was their intelligence then?



The world moved on like nothing happened but somehow touring Pak is a trip to Mordor. #PakvNZ — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) September 17, 2021

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal and postponement of the series by NZ is beyond understanding.

#PAKvNZ — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 17, 2021

Why did you even come if you had to create the all this drama? Couldn’t you announce this a few days ago, even yesterday? #PakvNZ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 17, 2021

Kiwis you’ve no idea what damage you’ve done to our hopes to see cricket coming back in full in our stadiums..



our people made so many sacrifices to make this possible and all it took a mere “threat” that too without any evidence to end the dreams of our people! Shame!#PAKvNZ https://t.co/KpkEls9Htp — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) September 17, 2021

Very very non-professional attitude by New Zealand cricket board, suspending the entire series just prior few hours before the Match is Ridiculous… All of a sudden withdrawing from the series looks like A part of big dirty game. What a shame !!! https://t.co/BL9BVhIwMc — madeha naqvi (@madehanaqvi) September 17, 2021

Shame on @BLACKCAPS for abandoning the Pakistan cricket tour on the eve of the first match. #ICC should take strong action against the #NewZealand cricket board meanwhile @TheRealPCB should boycott playing cricket with @BLACKCAPS across all formats #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/PPPbz8JC5m — Asma Chaudhry (@asmaschaudhry) September 17, 2021