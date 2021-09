Cricket Association squads announced for 2021-22 season

The six cricket association teams have announced their squads for the upcoming domestic season starting from September 15.

Each squad was selected by the head coach, chairperson and chief executive of the respective Cricket Association in the presence of national men’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim, Nadeem Khan, High Performance Director, Junaid Zia, Domestic Cricket General Manager and chief executives of the other Cricket Associations as observers, read a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Each squad comprises 40 players – 32 of which will be awarded domestic contracts – along with 10 additional players.

Every Cricket Association will name 16 players ahead of the First XI and Second XI tournaments, and these players can be transferred between the two teams.

While majority of players from the 2020-21 domestic season were retained, the gaps in each of the six sides were plugged with top performers of the City Cricket Association tournaments, after head coaches had a close look at them in the pre-season training camps that were held last week at each of the six Cricket Associations.

The selected players are:

Balochistan – Aftab Ahmed, Fahad Hussain, Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Javed, Sana Ullah, Shoaib Ahmed, Syed Zainullah and Tariq Jameel.

Central Punjab – Asad Ali Jnr, Gohar Hafeez Butt, Haider Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Tabraiz, Mohammad Waheed and Mudassar Riaz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Aitzaz Habib Khan, Farhan Khan, Khayyam Khan, Mashal Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Tahir, Niaz Khan and Yasir Khan

Northern – Aqib Liaqat, Asad Raza, Hamza Arshad, Kashif Ali, Sadaqat Ali, Sarmad Hameed and Zaman Khan

Sindh – Asif Mehmood, Imtiaz Leghari, Junaid Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Shahid Mihrani, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro and Usman Khan

Southern Punjab – Ali Majid, Humayun Altaf, Kaleem Ullah, Mohammad Sharoon Siraj, Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Shahriyar and Mohammad Sudais and Moin-ud-Din

The PCB will commence the 2021-22 season from Quetta’s picturesque Bugti Stadium with the Cricket Associations T20 tournament starting on 15 September.

The six squads will gather at the major centres in their jurisdictions for the pre-season camp from Sunday.

Balochistan squad

Abdul Hanan, Abdul Nasir, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aftab Ahmed, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Ayyaz Tassawar, Azeem Ghumman, Bismillah Khan, Fahad Hussain, Fahad Iqbal, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf, Haris Sohail, Hayat Ullah, Hidayatullah, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Shahid, Najeebullah Achakzai, Raza-ul-Hasan, Sana Ullah, Shehbaz Khan, Shoaib Ahmed, Syed Zainullah, Taimur Ali, Taj Wali, Tariq Jameel, Umaid Asif and Zainullah

Additional players: Abid Ali Mengal, Aqib Junaid, Bakhtiar Ahmed Shah, Ehsan Ullah, Nasir Khan, Nazar Hussain, Nizam Uddin, Salim Mal, Syed Ahmed Shah and Zubair Khan

Central Punjab squad

Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Anas Mehmood, Asad Ali Jnr, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Ehsan Adil, Gohar Hafeez Butt, Haider Ali, Haseeb-ur- Rehman, Hussain Talat, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Imran Dogar, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Saad, Mohammad Tabraiz, Mohammad Waheed, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Raza Ali Dar, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Ullah, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Additional players: Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Samad, Ali Hamza Snr, Asfand Mehran, Fahad Munir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Afzal, Muhammad Saleem, Shahzaib Bhatti and Yawar Bashir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Ahmed Jamal, Aitizaz Habib Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Farhan Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Khayyam Khan, Mashal Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Arif Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Khayyam, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Wasim jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Saqib Jamil, Waqar Ahmad, Yasir Khan and Zohaib Khan

Additional players: Arslan Sajjad, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Haris Khan, Junaid Khan Afridi, Mahmood, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Wasim Khan, Syed Fahad Shah and Zeeshan Tahir

Northern squad

Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Ali Sarfraz, Aqib Liaqat, Asad Raza, Asif Ali, Ather Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Hamza Arshad, Imad Wasim, Jamal Anwar, Kashif Ali, Kashif Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Munir Riaz, Musa Khan , Nasir Nawaz, Raza Hassan, Rohail Nazir, Sadaqat Ali, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Sarmad Hameed, Shadab Majeed, Sohail Akhter, Sohail Tanvir, Taimur Sultan, Umair Masood, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed, Usman Khan Shinwari, Waqas Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Zeeshan Malik and Ziad Khan

Additional players: Badr-ud-Din, Hasan Raza, Javed Khan, Mohammad Aamer, Mohammad Ismail Khan, Naqi Raza, Shahid Ahmed, Shiraz Khan, Syed Aqib Shah and Zaid Alam

Sindh squad

Ahsan Ali, Ammad Alam, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Asad Shafiq, Ashiq Ali, Asif Mehmood, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Mohsin, Ibrar Ahmed, Imtiaz Leghari, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahid Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Khurram Manzoor, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Shahid Mihrani, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Umar, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rameez Aziz, Saad Ali, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Syed Faraz Ali, Tabish Khan, Usman Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Additional players: Aamir Brohi, Aashir Ahmed Siddiqui, Amir Ali, Daniyal Hussain Rajput, Mohammad Ali Khan, Mohammad Asad Malik, Mohammad Makki, Rumann Raees/ Tariq Khan, Shahzar Hasan Khan and Shehzar Mohammad

Southern Punjab squad

Aamer Yamin, Ahsan Baig, Ali Majid, Ali Shafiq, Ali Usman, Dilbar Hussain, Hassan Khan, Humayun Altaf, Imran Rafiq, Kaleem Ullah, Khushdil Shah, M. Sharoon Siraj, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Junaid , Mohammad Shahriyar, Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair, Moin-ud-Din, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Naved Yasin, Rahat Ali, Rameez Alam, Salahuddin, Salman Ali Agha, Sohaib Maqsood, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Usman Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain, Yousaf Babar, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zia ul Haq

Additional players: Abdullah Hamdani, Abdul Rehman, Anas Mustafa, Faizan Zafar, Hamza Akbar, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Jahangir, Shahbaz Khan, Usman Liaqat and Waseem Mehmood