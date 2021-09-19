Superstar West Indies opener Chris Gayle is coming to Pakistan, he tweeted Saturday night.

His tweet came a day after New Zealand decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan citing security threats.

“I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me?,” Gayle tweeted.

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, while replying to the tweet said: “See you there legend.”

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? 😉🙌🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

New Zealand’s withdrawal from the tour, which was to feature three ODIs and five T20Is, has received criticism from numerous current and former players including Gayle.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he was extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, “which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans.”

“I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be,” he had tweeted.

Babar’s teammates also echoed his views, backing the security agencies and expressing their disappointment for New Zealand’s abrupt step.