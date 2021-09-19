Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Chris Gayle is coming to Pakistan

Tweet comes after New Zealand abandoned Pakistan tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Superstar West Indies opener Chris Gayle is coming to Pakistan, he tweeted Saturday night.

His tweet came a day after New Zealand decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan citing security threats.

“I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me?,” Gayle tweeted.

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, while replying to the tweet said: “See you there legend.”

New Zealand’s withdrawal from the tour, which was to feature three ODIs and five T20Is, has received criticism from numerous current and former players including Gayle.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he was extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, “which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans.”

“I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be,” he had tweeted.

Babar’s teammates also echoed his views, backing the security agencies and expressing their disappointment for New Zealand’s abrupt step.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chris Gayle pakistan vs New Zealand
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Chris Gayle, Mohammad Amir, West Indies batsman, Pakistan New Zealand, New Zealand tour
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.