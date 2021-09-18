Channel your frustration into your performance, Ramiz tells Pakistan team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has called on players to channel their frustration into their performance.

He made these comments in a vide message released by the board a day after New Zealand abandoned their Pakistan tour.

“Vent out your frustration in your performance,” Ramiz said, as he tried to boost the spirits of fans and cricketers after the setback.

The former captain said that the only solution to overcome this debacle is to become a world-class team.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan cricket fans pic.twitter.com/cwEfcQXxus — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 18, 2021

“Everyone will want to play against you. So I want us to learn from this, move forward and keep strong. There is no need to be disappointed.”

He went on to add that it was an unfortunate scenario, but it is not the first that such an incident has happened.

“Pakistan’s cricket has always moved forward because we are resilient — and it is the fans who enable us.”

The PCB chairman urged fans to stand behind and support the Pakistan team ahead of the T20 World Cup.