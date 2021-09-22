British government did not advise ECB against Pakistan tour

The British government was not involved in the cancellation of the England cricket team’s tour to Pakistan, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has said.

The decision was solely of the England and Wales Cricket Board, which is independent of the British government, Turner said.

“The British High Commission supported the tour, did not advise against it on security grounds and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed,” he added.

England called of their tour of Pakistan — which was scheduled to feature two Twenty-20 Internationals on October 13 and 14 — on Monday, citing concerns of mental and physical well-being of players and support staff.

The England women’s cricket team was also set to play two T20Is and three One-day Internationals from October 13 to 21.

England are scheduled to tour Pakistan in October 2022 as well. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said he did not have high hopes regarding the tour.

However, Turner was optimistic about it. “I’ve been a champions of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s Autumn 2022 tour,” he said.

“My thanks to all at the PCB who have worked so hard in support of that. I hope that we’ll soon hear the roar of full cricket stadiums again. In the cricket will be victorious.”

The ECB’s decision came days after New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing security threats.

New Zealand Cricket said the step was taken after their government’s advise that the visitors face a threat of a possible attack on them if they leave the team hotel.