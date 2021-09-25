Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Babar, Wahab star as Central Punjab down Balochistan

Side registered a two-wicket victory

Sep 25, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Central Punjab recorded their first victory in this year’s National T20 Cup against Balochistan thanks to brilliant performances from Captain Babar Azam and pacer Wahab Riaz at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Friday.

Punjab chased down the 142-run target for the loss of eight wickets with Babar starring with 65 off 45 balls (eight boundaries and a maximum) to seal the win for his side.

Wahab added the finishing touches to the innings with 20 off just eight deliveries. He hit a boundary and two sixes in his knock.

For Balochistan, Junaid Khan claimed three wickets for 41 runs in his four-over spell. He was well supported by Kashif Bhatti and Akif Javed, who picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Balochistan only managed to post 142-7 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain, Imam-ul-Haq once again failed to impress as he departed after just scoring eight. Major contributions came from Kashif Bhatti and Umaid Asif, who scored 27 and 32 respectively.

For Central Punjab, Usman Qadir was the pick among the bowler as he claimed figures of four for 25 in his four-over spell.

For Central Punjab, this was their sixth win in 17 National T20 matches since 2019-20, while for Balochistan, it was their 11 loss in 19 matches. While Friday’s victory helped Central Punjab bounce back from Thursday’s 36-run defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was second successive defeat for Balochistan which had suffered a six-wicket defeat against Northern on the opening day.

