Babar opens up about Pakistan-India T20 World Cup showdown

Skipper Babar Azam has said that India will be under more pressure as compared to Pakistan during the mega-match at the T20 World Cup.

The match is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

While speaking to reporters, Babar was keen on defeating India in the group stage match of the mega event.

“India will be under more pressure, as compared to Pakistan, during the T20 World Cup match as they have not played T20 cricket as a group for quite a while,” Babar said. “India are currently playing Test cricket and after that they will get busy with franchise cricket. We want to start our campaign by defeating India.”

The prolific batsman also opened up about the meeting with Ramiz Raja, who is nominated for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman post.

“I had a positive discussion with Ramiz [Raja]. He shared his mindset with us and we would carry that forward,” said Azam.

The 26-year-old was also satisfied with the squad selected for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

“We have picked a balanced squad for New Zealand ODIs,” he said. “We are facing issues in the middle-order and this series is a good opportunity for players making a comeback to cement their place in the side.”