Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar opens up about Pakistan-India T20 World Cup showdown

Match is scheduled to be played on October 24

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Skipper Babar Azam has said that India will be under more pressure as compared to Pakistan during the mega-match at the T20 World Cup.

The match is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

While speaking to reporters, Babar was keen on defeating India in the group stage match of the mega event.

“India will be under more pressure, as compared to Pakistan, during the T20 World Cup match as they have not played T20 cricket as a group for quite a while,” Babar said.  “India are currently playing Test cricket and after that they will get busy with franchise cricket. We want to start our campaign by defeating India.”

The prolific batsman also opened up about the meeting with Ramiz Raja, who is nominated for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman post.

“I had a positive discussion with Ramiz [Raja]. He shared his mindset with us and we would carry that forward,” said Azam.

The 26-year-old was also satisfied with the squad selected for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

“We have picked a balanced squad for New Zealand ODIs,” he said. “We are facing issues in the middle-order and this series is a good opportunity for players making a comeback to cement their place in the side.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket India PAK v IND Pakistan T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Pakistan, India, T20 World Cup, cricket, PAK v IND, PAK v IND news, T20 World Cup news,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Paralympics: Haider Ali claims first-ever gold medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Paralympics: Haider Ali claims first-ever gold medal for Pakistan
'PSL-style' league attempts to change the fate of Pakistan football
‘PSL-style’ league attempts to change the fate of Pakistan football
Twitter erupts in praise for gold medallist Haider Ali
Twitter erupts in praise for gold medallist Haider Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.