Babar Azam on verge of breaking Chris Gayle’s world record

He has seven games in hand to break the record

Posted: Sep 28, 2021
Posted: Sep 28, 2021

Photo: ICC

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on the verge of achieving another milestone in T20 cricket.

The prolific top-order batter is just 121 runs from breaking Chris Gayle’s world record. The 26-year-old has scored 6,879 T20 runs from 184 innings so far.

If Babar completes 7000 runs in the next seven innings, he will become the fastest batsman to do achieve the feat.

The left-handed West Indian pinch-hitter had scored 7,000 T20 runs from 192 innings. 

Babar is currently the fastest Asian batter to score 3,000, 4,000 and 6,000 T20 runs. He is also the fastest batter ever to score 1,000 and 2,000 T20I runs in the game.

The Karachi Kings’ superstar has represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 83 ODIs and 61 T20Is, where he scored 2,365, 3,985 and 2,204 runs respectively.

