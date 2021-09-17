Pakistan vs New Zealand: Toss delayed, teams still at hotel

Pakistan’s first home One-day International against New Zealand after 18 years has been delayed.

The toss was supposed to be held at 2pm, however, reports say that the teams are still at the hotel.

Pakistan were set to play their first ODI against New Zealand at home after December 2003 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

They played their last 50-over home game against the Black Caps at the same venue.

Since then, a lot has changed. An era later, star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will lead the national side in a home series against the Kiwis.

For the right-hander, this series is an opportunity to surpass 4000 runs in ODI cricket. Babar is just 15 runs away from the milestone, which can be achieved today only.

In 83 one-dayers, he has accumulated 3985 runs at an average of 56.92.

Including Babar, all Pakistan players will look to make the most of the home conditions and pursue dominance over a second string New Zealand side.

The fans will be expecting performances from wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who has consistently performed for the hosts in the last one year.

Another player to look forward to is opener Fakhar Zaman, who will try to make a point through his flamboyant batting style after he was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will also ensure his place as Pakistan’s pace-bowling spearhead stays consolidated.

New Zealand, coming to Pakistan after a 3-2 Twenty20 International series loss against Bangladesh, will use their recent experience on slow South Asian pitches to put up a better show against Pakistan.

The visitors, however, will be without their talismanic captain Kane Williamson and are being led by batsman Tom Latham. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor has also been rested for the Pakistan series.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakil, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper) Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain/wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry