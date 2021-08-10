Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Zeeshan hits ton as Muzaffarabad Tigers down Kotli Lions

Side registered a five-wicket victory on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Opener batsman Zeeshan Ashraf scored an unbeaten ton as Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Kotli Lions by five wickets in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive 195-run target, Ashraf smashed 107 off 58 deliveries to see his home in 18.3 overs.

Despite losing his opening partner, Taimoor Sultan, for four, the left-hander kept accelerating. Tigers kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but it didn’t slow down Ashraf.

He was well supported by Anwar Ali (15 runs in 9 balls) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (19* in 6 balls).

For Lions, Akif Javed claimed figures of two for 46 in his four-over spell.

Batting first, Lions posted 195/4 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant batting display from middle-order batsman Asif Ali top-scoring with 67 runs off 34 balls.

Opener Abdullah Syed scored 35 in 16 balls to give an ideal start to Lions.

Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hafeez and Usman Yousuf bagged a wicket each for the losing side.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Kotli Lions KPL KPL T20 Muzaffarabad Tigers Zeeshan Ashraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Zeeshan Ashraf, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Cricket, KPL, KPL T20,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.