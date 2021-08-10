Zeeshan hits ton as Muzaffarabad Tigers down Kotli Lions

Opener batsman Zeeshan Ashraf scored an unbeaten ton as Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Kotli Lions by five wickets in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive 195-run target, Ashraf smashed 107 off 58 deliveries to see his home in 18.3 overs.

Despite losing his opening partner, Taimoor Sultan, for four, the left-hander kept accelerating. Tigers kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but it didn’t slow down Ashraf.

He was well supported by Anwar Ali (15 runs in 9 balls) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (19* in 6 balls).

For Lions, Akif Javed claimed figures of two for 46 in his four-over spell.

Batting first, Lions posted 195/4 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant batting display from middle-order batsman Asif Ali top-scoring with 67 runs off 34 balls.

Opener Abdullah Syed scored 35 in 16 balls to give an ideal start to Lions.

Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hafeez and Usman Yousuf bagged a wicket each for the losing side.