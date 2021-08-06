Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Williamson, seven others likely to miss Pakistan tour: reports

New Zealand are set to tour the country in September

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Eight players including Captain Kane Williamson are likely to miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, Cricbuzz reported on Friday.

The Kiwis are set to travel to Pakistan in September for five T20Is and three ODIs which are due to clash with the remaining IPL matches.

Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner were part of the league halted earlier this year due to Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the report, the franchises are confident that the aforementioned players will be available for the remaining fixtures.

“That is what we have been told. The NZC will release the IPL players,” a franchise official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Veteran pacer Tim Southee or wicketkeeper-batsman Latham are expected to lead the Black Caps for the tour of Pakistan, the report added.

Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

