West Indies name 17-member squad for Pakistan Tests

West Indies have named a 17-member provisional squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The series will start from August 12 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Fast-bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks have been recalled in the squad. Additionally, two experienced players, left-hander Darren Bravo and fast-bowler Shannon Gabriel will not feature in the upcoming two-match series.

“Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury,” said Roger Harper, Lead Selector of the Senior Men’s Team. “He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting.”

“I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination.”

“I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua,” he concluded.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Shamarh Brooks

Rahkeem Cornwall

Roston Chase

Joshua Da Silva

Jahmar Hamilton

Chemar Holder

Jason Holder

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Kieran Powell

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Jomel Warrican

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain)

Mohammad Rizwan

Azhar Ali

Imran Butt

Fawad Alam

Abid Ali

Faheem Ashraf

Haris Rauf

Abdullah Shafique

Hasan Ali

Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Nawaz

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Naseem Shah

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sajid Khan

Yasir Shah

Shahnawaz Dahani

Zahid Mahmood

Nauman Ali

Saud Shakeel