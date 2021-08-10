West Indies name 17-member squad for Pakistan Tests

Two-match series will begin from August 17
West Indies have named a 17-member provisional squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.
The series will start from August 12 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.
Fast-bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks have been recalled in the squad. Additionally, two experienced players, left-hander Darren Bravo and fast-bowler Shannon Gabriel will not feature in the upcoming two-match series.
“Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury,” said Roger Harper, Lead Selector of the Senior Men’s Team. “He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting.”
“I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination.”
“I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua,” he concluded.
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)
Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain)
Nkrumah Bonner
Shamarh Brooks
Rahkeem Cornwall
Roston Chase
Joshua Da Silva
Jahmar Hamilton
Chemar Holder
Jason Holder
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Kyle Mayers
Kieran Powell
Kemar Roach
Jayden Seales
Jomel Warrican
Babar Azam (captain)
Mohammad Rizwan
Azhar Ali
Imran Butt
Fawad Alam
Abid Ali
Faheem Ashraf
Haris Rauf
Abdullah Shafique
Hasan Ali
Mohammad Abbas
Mohammad Nawaz
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Naseem Shah
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sajid Khan
Yasir Shah
Shahnawaz Dahani
Zahid Mahmood
Nauman Ali
Saud Shakeel