Wasim Khan reveals teams touring Pakistan in 2021-22 season

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has termed the 2021-22 home season as the busiest in the country’s history as multiple international teams are scheduled to tour in the coming months.

The high-ranked official made these revelations while speaking in a video released by the PCB.

“It is a very busy time as South Africa toured in February,” he said. “Moving into 2021-22 season, we have already talked about New Zealand. England are coming for two matches, West Indies are scheduled to come in December, then Pakistan Super League and an important Australia tour of Pakistan in February-March.”

“For Pakistan itself, it is the busiest time in the history of the country,” he added.

He also termed New Zealand’s tour as an important one for the Green Caps to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.

“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional T20Is,” he said. “These will provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparations.”