Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Wasim Khan reveals teams touring Pakistan in 2021-22 season

Says New Zealand tour will kick off the busy season

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has termed the 2021-22 home season as the busiest in the country’s history as multiple international teams are scheduled to tour in the coming months.

The high-ranked official made these revelations while speaking in a video released by the PCB.

“It is a very busy time as South Africa toured in February,” he said. “Moving into 2021-22 season, we have already talked about New Zealand. England are coming for two matches, West Indies are scheduled to come in December, then Pakistan Super League and an important Australia tour of Pakistan in February-March.” 

“For Pakistan itself, it is the busiest time in the history of the country,” he added.

He also termed New Zealand’s tour as an important one for the Green Caps to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.

“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional T20Is,” he said. “These will provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparations.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan PCB Wasim Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wasim Khan, Pakistan, Cricket, PCB, PAK v NZ, Australia, West Indies, PSL7, England, PAK v ENG, PAK v AUS, PAK v WI,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.