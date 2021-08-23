Ton-up Fawad Alam optimistic to win second Test

Veteran middle-order batsman Fawad Alam is optimistic to win the second Test at Sabina Park against West Indies to level the series.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a one-wicket victory in a thrilling contest at the same venue last week.

With the second day already washed out due to rain, Alam stressed that Pakistan need to bowl West Indies out as early as possible on day four.

“We need to bowl them out as early as possible on a low total,” said Fawad. He was speaking after the day three play. “We would be in a great position in the second innings if we achieved this.”

Commenting on the playing conditions, the left-hander said that they were very challenging.

“It was very challenging out there and what Babar (Azam) and I did on the first day was very important,” he said.

Moreover, he credited his parents for his defiant innings. “You always feel proud when you score a century for your country so I am very happy right now,” he said.

“My dad has always been my motivation. He told me to keep on trying and my time will come and now it has and I am trying to make the most of it.”

The 35-year-old scored a memorable unbeaten 124 on day three of the game.