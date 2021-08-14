Tigers down Hawks to secure Kashmir Premier League final berth

Muzaffarabad Tigers secured their place in the final of the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) by beating Rawalakot Hawks in the Qualifier by seven runs on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Mohammad Hafeez-led unit had a horrible beginning as the lost five wickets for just 51 runs inside the first 10 overs.

However, a brilliant 57 off 34 from Anwar Ali pushed the side to a respectable total of 164 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

For the bowling team, pacer Imran Randhawa and left-arm spinner Danish Aziz claimed two wickets each.

In reply, the Hawks never really got going and were eventually dismissed in the final over at the score of 157.

Hussain Talat was the star performer with the bat in hand as he scored 52 off 34 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes.

For the winning team, left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets and gave away just 29 runs in his four overs.