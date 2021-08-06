Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Shehzad, Bismillah star as Hawks down Royals in KPL opener

Shahid Afridi’s men registered a 43-run victory

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: KPL

Ahmed Shehzad and Bismillah Khan starred as Rawalakot Hawks defeated Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) opener.

Chasing a massive 195-run target, Royals lost wickets on regular intervals and eventually were restricted to 151-8 courtesy of a brilliant bowling display from the Shahid Afridi-led unit.

Captain Shoaib Malik made the only noticeable contribution with the bat for the losing team as he went on to score 64 off 42 deliveries.

For Hawks, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan were pick among the bowlers as they bagged two wickets each for the winning side.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Hawks posted a massive 194-6 on the scoreboard courtesy of a brilliant 125-run opening partnership between Ahmed Shehzad and Bismillah Khan.

Bismillah departed after scoring 59 off 34 balls while Shehzad topped scored with 77 off 51 deliveries for the side.

Husain Talat played a vital hand of unbeaten 23 runs off 18 balls in the death overs of the innings.

For Royals, Ahmmad Butt was the star of the show with the ball as he claimed figures of three for 20 in his four-over spell.

ahmed shehzad Bismillah Khan Hawks KPL royals
 
