HOME > Cricket

Shan, Asad star as Bagh Stallions down Mirpur Royals

Side registered a 15-run victory

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: KPL

Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq starred as Bagh Stallions defeated Mirpur Royals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match-four of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Chasing a mammoth total of 212 runs, Royals were restricted to 196-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Middle-order batsman Mukhtar Ahmed and opener Sharjeel Khan showed great resistance against Stallions’ bowling attack but failed to get their team over the line.

Mukhtar was the star of the show with the bat as he scored 68 off 39 balls while Sharjeel contributed with 57 off 34 deliveries.

For Stallions, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif and Amir Sohail claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Stallions posted a mammoth total of 211-6 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of brilliant innings from captain Shan Masood.

He scored 78 off 45 delivers. Shan was well supported by middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq, who scored 54 off 23 balls.

For Royals, Salman Irshad was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 47.

