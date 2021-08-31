Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi hints at retirement after PSL7

Tournament likely to start in January

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi looks set to bring the curtain down to his illustrious career, suggesting that the Pakistan Super League season seven might be his last.

The 44-year-old all-rounder won the cash-rich tournament twice — with Multan Sultans (2021) and Peshawar Zalmi (2017).

While speaking to reporters, Afridi expressed a desire to represent Nadeem Omar’s Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming season.

“It’s possible that this [season seven] might be my last appearance in PSL,” Afridi said. “Alamgir Khan Tareen [owner of Sultans] is a really nice person and if he allows me to leave, my wish is to play my last PSL season with Quetta Gladiators.”

Afridi is one of the most successful all-rounders in PSL history. To date, Afridi has 44 wickets in 50 PSL games at an economy rate of 6.97. Despite not having much success with the bat in the tournament, he has scored 465 runs at a strike rate of 153.46 — only Kieron Pollard (166.24), Luke Ronchi (166.12) and Asif Ali (164.29) top that for those with at least 30 innings.

The next season of PSL is likely to start in January 2022.

