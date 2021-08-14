Shaheen remains optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in first Windies Test

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is optimistic that Pakistan can still win the first Test against West Indies despite conceding a first-innings lead.

The hosts took a 34-run lead at stumps on day two with two wickets in hand.

In a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the pacer stated that the Green Caps failed to capitalise in the last session.

“We should have bowled a bit better,” he said. “I think we gave it away when we had them under pressure. We had 65 runs in the last session, I think we threw it there and they took the lead.

“We will try to finish it in the first hour tomorrow [Saturday] so that we can stay alive in the contest. We can still win this game because we will be bowling last on this pitch.”

Furthermore, Shaheen went on to praise Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored 97 in the first innings.

“He [Brathwaite] played well,” he said. “He was a bit lucky but overall he played a good knock for his team and he deserves credit for that.”