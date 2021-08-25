Shaheen, Fawad achieve career-best Test rankings

Pakistan middle-order batsman Fawad Alam and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have achieved career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings.

The duo played a key part in Pakistan’s 109 runs victory against West Indies in the second Test at Sabina Park.

Shaheen, who won the player of the match for his 10-wicket haul, has vaulted 10 places to eighth in the Test bowling rankings.

On the other hand, Fawad, whose 124 not out rescued the Green Caps after they lost three wickets for just two runs on the scoreboard, has rocketed 34 places to 21st position in the rankings.

The pacer had started the Test on 18th place with 699 points and finished the Caribbean tour on eighth place with 783 points.

The batsman began the second Test on 55th position with 512 points and will return home on 21st position with 640 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has also gained one place (seventh position) and move ahead of India’s Rishabh Pant after his contributions of 75 and 33.

Pakistan’s next Test series is against Bangladesh after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.