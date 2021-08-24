Shaheen Afridi reveals key to win second Test

Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that bowlers need to work as a unit to win the second Test against West Indies.

The hosts, who lead the two-match series 1-0, still require 280 runs to win on the last day of the fixture with nine wickets in hand.

Speaking in a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the left-arm pacer was optimistic that the Green caps have enough bowling firepower to claim the remaining West Indies wickets.

“I think we have enough in the tank to bowl West Indies out,” said Shaheen after the day four play at Sabina Park. “We need to form partnerships in bowling just like we did in while batting, to win the second Test to level the series.”

The 21-year-old also praised his fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf for their superb bowling in the ongoing Test.

“They bowled beautifully,” he said. “We continued to bowl challenging lengths and didn’t leak runs in the first innings. We need to repeat similar bowling performances and keep them under pressure.”

Moreover, Shaheen also opened up about claiming his career-best figures in the first inning which has put Pakistan in a commanding position.

“It is always good when you claim a five-wicket haul in any game,” he said. “It was a proud moment for me and I want to dedicate my best bowling figures to my family.”