HOME > Cricket

Shaheen Afridi ‘excited’ to play first Test in West Indies

Two-match series will begin from August 12

Posted: Aug 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed excitement to play the first Test on West Indies soil.

The two-match Test series will commence from August 12 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaheen was optimistic to give his best in the upcoming series.

“First of all, I am excited to play my first Test in West Indies,” he said. “After having rested in T20Is, I’m confident to perform well in the upcoming series.” 

Commenting on the team composition, the pacer stated that the return of Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali in the team has strengthened the bowling attack.

“I think we have a good bowling attack, which is now even stronger now with the return of Yasir and Hasan,” he said.

Moreover, he hoped that Pakistan will keep on performing well in the longest format of the game.

“We have a strong squad and had enough practice despite the rain,” he said. “I hope that we will continue to perform well in the format.”

Cricket PAK v WI Pakistan Shaheen Afridi West Indies
 
