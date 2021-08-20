Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Cricket

Second Test: West Indies opt to field against Pakistan

Match is being played at Sabina Park

Posted: Aug 20, 2021
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: West Indies Cricket

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the second Test at Sabina Park Friday.

The hosts lead the two-match series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship, 1-0.

Just one change for each of the teams. West Indies bring in Alzarri Joseph for Jomel Warrican and, not surprisingly, Pakistan have Nauman Ali for Yasir Shah.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket PAK v WI Pakistan Second Test West Indies
 
