Second Test: West Indies opt to field against Pakistan

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the second Test at Sabina Park Friday.

The hosts lead the two-match series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship, 1-0.

Just one change for each of the teams. West Indies bring in Alzarri Joseph for Jomel Warrican and, not surprisingly, Pakistan have Nauman Ali for Yasir Shah.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.