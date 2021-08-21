Second Test: Pakistan look to post respectable total

Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf will resume Pakistan’s innings from 212 on day two of the second Test being played at Sabina Park.

Rizwan and Faheem were unbeaten at stumps on Day 1 with scores of 22 and 23 respectively. Pakistan only managed to lose four wickets in the day.

Thanks to fifties from Babar Azam and Fawad Alam Pakistan managed to post 212 on the scoreboard.

Kemar Roach struck twice and new ball partner Jayden Seales claimed early success as well to have the tourists tottering at two for three with just four overs gone after home captain Kraigg Brathwaite repeated his decision of the first Test by putting the opposition in on winning the toss.

However, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam managed to post over 150-run stand for the fourth wicket to get the team back in the game.

After reaching 75, Pakistan captain walked back to the pavilion thanks to pacer Roach, who claimed his third wicket of the innings.

Meanwhile, Fawad Alam walked back to the dugout after having cramps. He was batting on 76.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.