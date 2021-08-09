Rawalakot Hawks down Muzaffarabad Tigers in KPL thriller

Rawalakot Hawks have defeated Muzaffarabad Tigers by a run in match-seven of the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Monday.

Chasing a respectable 176-run target, Tigers managed to score 174 on loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez showed great resistance with the bat but failed to get his team over the line. He scored 44 off 31 deliveries.

Zeeshan Ashraf also played a 38-run cameo up in the order.

For Hawks, Zaman Khan was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 27 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after opting to bat, the Shahid Afridi-led unit went on to post a good total of 175 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Hussain Talat was the star of the show with the bat as he went on to score unbeaten 69 off 46 balls. He was well supported by opener Ahmed Shahzad, who scored 50 off 33 deliveries.

Mohammad Imran played a brilliant cameo of 40 off 23 balls.

For Tigers, Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 26 in his four-over spell.