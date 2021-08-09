Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Rawalakot Hawks down Muzaffarabad Tigers in KPL thriller

Side registered a run victory on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: KPL

Rawalakot Hawks have defeated Muzaffarabad Tigers by a run in match-seven of the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Monday.

Chasing a respectable 176-run target, Tigers managed to score 174 on loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez showed great resistance with the bat but failed to get his team over the line. He scored 44 off 31 deliveries.

Zeeshan Ashraf also played a 38-run cameo up in the order.

For Hawks, Zaman Khan was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 27 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after opting to bat, the Shahid Afridi-led unit went on to post a good total of 175 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Hussain Talat was the star of the show with the bat as he went on to score unbeaten 69 off 46 balls. He was well supported by opener Ahmed Shahzad, who scored 50 off 33 deliveries.

Mohammad Imran played a brilliant cameo of 40 off 23 balls.

For Tigers, Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 26 in his four-over spell.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket KPL KPL 2021 Muzaffarabad Tigers Rawalakot Hawks
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rawalakot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, KPL, KPL 2021, Cricket,, KPL news, KPL updates, Afridi, Sohail Tenvir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s new hero is a mason’s son
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.