Ramiz Raja to make reforms in selection policy

Former captain Ramiz Raja, who is nominated for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman post, is likely to make reforms in the national team’s selection policy.

The Patron-in-Chief of the PCB Prime Minister Imran Khan formally nominated Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali as members of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the board last Friday.

According to the sources within the PCB, Raja made the discussion after consulting with his close friends, who are also former cricketers.

It is expected that the squads for the T20 World Cup and upcoming New Zealand series will be announced under the ongoing selection policy.

Under the new setup, a senior former cricketer will lead the committee, which will have four to five members apart from the chairman, sources said.

Moreover, provincial coaches will not have any role in the new selection process. They will only provide progress reports of the players to the committee.

The election for the new PCB chairman will take place on September 13 during the board’s governing body meeting.