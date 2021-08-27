Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
PM Imran formally nominates Raja, Asad for PCB BoGs

Ramiz Raja is likely to replace Mani as PCB chairman

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: AFP

A formal notification has been issued by the federal government nominating the former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG).

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB Imran Khan.

“In exercise of the power conferred in Paragraph 12 (1) (b) of the constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board, 2019, the prime minister in the capacity as patron-in-chief pleased to nominate Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali as members of BoGs of the board with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Earlier, Ehsan Mani stepped down from the PCB Chairman post after completing his three-year term. He was granted an extension to continue as PCB chief, however, he refused to accept the offer.

Sources privy to the development said that former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is leading the race for the vacant post.

Historically, the patron’s nominees end up becoming the PCB chairman, and this time it seems that Raja, who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team under Imran’s captaincy, will continue the trend.

Asad Ali Board of Governors PCB PM Imran Khan Ramiz Raja
 
