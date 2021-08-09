PCB announces schedule for 2021-22 domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the 2021-22 domestic season.

The development was confirmed by the PCB where it stated that a total of 266 matches will be played in the space of six months.

Apart from the domestic season, Pakistan will also host international matches against New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia and the Pakistan Super League seasons seven.

The 2021-22 season will kick-off with the eight-day Cricket Associations T20 tournament on 15 September in which the six second XI Cricket Association sides will go head to head in the shortest format of the game in Quetta.

The National T20 will be held from 25 September to 13 October. Eighteen first round matches will be held in Multan while the remaining 15 matches, including the two semi-finals and the final, will be held in Lahore.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will commence on 20 October. The first half of the 10-round single-league competition will be held in Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore. The event will then move to Karachi where it will culminate with the five-day final from 29 December.

Moreover, the three-day double-league Cricket Associations Championship for second XIs will be held from 28 September to 14 November, while the 50-over single-league Cricket Associations Challenge for second XIs will be played from 19 to 27 November.

Both the tournaments will be held in Faisalabad, Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Curtains will fall on the 2021-22 season in Lahore on 30 March 2022 with the final of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which will get underway on 25 February and will be played on a double-league format. The other two event venues will be Faisalabad and Multan.

Schedule

First XI competitions

National T20 (six teams, 33 matches) – 25 September-13 October

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (six teams, 31 matches) – 20 October-29 December

Pakistan Cup (six teams, 33 matches) – 25 February-30 March 2022

Second XI competitions

Cricket Associations T20 (six teams, 15 matches) – 15-22 September

Cricket Associations Championship (three-day) (six teams, 30 matches) – 28 September-14 November

Cricket Associations Challenge (50 overs) (six teams, 15 matches) – 19-27 November

Pathway competitions

National U19 Championship (three-day) and Cup (one-Day) (12 teams, 62 matches) – (3 October–12 November)

National U16 Cup (One-Day) (12 teams, 31 matches) – 8-19 March 2022

National U13 Cup (One-Day) (16 matches) – 8-18 February 2022