PCB announces New Zealand tour of Pakistan schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the schedule of the upcoming New Zealand tour of Pakistan Thursday, with the first fixture to be played on September 17.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue for the three ODIs on 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from 25 September to 3 October, the statement revealed. This will be the first tour of the Kiwis in 18 years.

The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

“Series against a top-ranked side like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a mouthwatering and highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket,” said Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive.

“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparations, but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality.”

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season,” New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said. “New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB.

“It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country,” he added.

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore