HOME > Cricket

PCB announces England tour of Pakistan schedule

Both sides will play two T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: AFP

England will tour Pakistan for two-match T20I series ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in October, PCB announced Friday.

Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13th and 14th October.

The Eoin Morgan-led unit will arrive in Islamabad on October 9 and while the men’s squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October. Meanwhile, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on 17, 19 and 21 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time,” said Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive.

“Both are additional tours with England men’s side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures,” he added.

Series schedule

9 Oct – England men and women sides’ arrival

13 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header)

14 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header)

17 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women, 1st ODI

19 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women, 2nd ODI

21 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women, 3rd ODI

