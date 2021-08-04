PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume club cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed veteran middle-order batsman Umar Akmal to resume club cricket activities.

The 31-year-old was handed an 18-month ban back in February 2020 after failing to report an approach from a bookie.

As per the PCB’s press release which was issued on Wednesday, the decision to allow Umar is a part of his rehab program after which he will also receive permission to play in the domestic season later this year.

The statement also confirmed that the rehabilitation program is expected to be completed next week.

The former Quetta Gladiators’ batsman has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is where he has managed to score 5,887 runs, which included three centuries and 34 half-centuries.