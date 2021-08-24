Pakistan to host Afghanistan ODIs: report

Pakistan will host the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, ESPNCricinfo reported on Monday.

The series has been marred with logistical issues since its announcement. The Afghanistan Cricket Board had to first move the series from the UAE, where it was initially planned, to Sri Lanka as venues there were unavailable due to the second-leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

However, the future of the series was again in doubt after Sri Lanka went into a 10-day lockdown on Friday, restricting all international travel until August 30.

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari told ESPNcricinfo that logistical challenges caused due to the absence of flights out of Kabul and a Covid-19 lockdown in Sri Lanka was the reason behind the decision.

“The series had to be moved out of Sri Lanka due to the logistic challenges,” he said.

The Pakistan government has already issued visas to the Afghanistan squad for the series.

The development was also confirmed by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary

Numerous reports suggested that National Stadium Karachi is likely to host the series, however, there is no official announcement made on the matter.