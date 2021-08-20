Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan likely to rest four key players during Afghanistan ODIs

Series likely to be played in first week of September

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan team management has decided to rest four senior players during the ODI series against Afghanistan, sources claimed.

The three-match series will be played in Sri Lanka in the first week of September.

Captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and pacers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi are likely to be rested for the series, the sources said.

The decision is probably taken to manage the workload of players before T20 World Cup, the mega-event which will be played in October-November this year.

Statistically speaking, the men-in-Green have played more games than any other team except England since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have played 44 and 40, respectively. This is more international games than any player in the world since April 2020.

Shaheen featured in 37 and Hasan, since his comeback early this year, have played 20 games across all formats. 

On Wednesday, Rizwan also hinted at the possibility of resting seniors.

“We have been playing regularly over the past eight to 10 months and that too in a bio-bubble which is tough,” said Rizwan in a press conference. “As you all know that our main target is the World Cup, which is why the main players want to rest mentally and come back fresh for the World Cup and other major series before that.”

“As it [matches against Afghanistan] is an ODI series, we can also test our bench strength and give opportunities to other players,” he added.

Who will captain the Pakistan Team?

If the reports are to be believed, this would mean that Shahdab Khan, who is the vice-captain of the ODI side, would lead the team. With Rizwan rested, Sarfaraz Ahmed might get an opportunity to keep wickets for the hosts.

Mohammad Wasim junior may make his ODI debut while Naseem Shah is likely to be included in the side as well.

