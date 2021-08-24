Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed: PCB

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been postponed, Pakistan Cricket Board announced Monday.

The development was made public by the board in a tweet, where it stated that both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022.

PCB has accepted ACB’s request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka. Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2021

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari while speaking to Samaa also confirmed the development.

“After much deliberation, we have mutually decided to postpone the tournament, keeping the conditions and the mental health of the players in mind,” he said.

Earlier in the day, ESPNcricinfo had reported that the series was shifted to Pakistan, from Sri Lanka, due to logistical issues.

Shinwari is hopeful that the series, which is part of the 2023 World Cup Super League, will take place before the mega event.

“We have kept ICC in the loop and we will look at a possible date sometime before the 2023 World Cup,” he concluded.