New Zealand name squads for T20I World Cup, Pakistan series

New Zealand Cricket has named squads for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and the tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and several other senior players were on Tuesday excluded from upcoming tours.

New Zealand confirmed their World Cup line-up in an unprecedented 32-man white ball squad to handle a heavy workload over the next four months.

In addition to the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan, New Zealand also have a Test series in India with that squad to be named next month.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said changing times demanded changing strategies, with player welfare and support one of professional sport’s biggest challenges, particularly in the current pandemic environment.

“The need to safeguard the well-being of our players and support staff is now very real, and we’ve endeavoured to do this by carefully managing their workloads over this (year’s) massive playing programme,” White said.

New Zealand players involved in this year’s prematurely suspended Indian Premier League would be allowed to re-join their franchises when it re-starts in September.

“It’s a pragmatic approach. We’ve always tried to be realistic about the IPL and this particular issue is very much a one-off, caused by a unique set of circumstances,” White said.

Tom Latham will captain the side in Bangladesh and Pakistan with Williamson linking up for the Twenty20 World Cup which starts on October 17 in the UAE.

Ross Taylor was initially selected for the three one-day internationals in Pakistan but, with the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was decided he would remain in New Zealand to prepare for the Indian Test tour.

Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup and India T20Is: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Squad for Bangladesh T20Is and Pakistan ODIs: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young